(CBS Local)– Actor Christian Bale has played everything from an investment banker in American Psycho to a hero in Batman Begins. His next featured role will be starring as Dick Cheney.

The Oscar-winning actor’s transformation is said to be the most haunted to date. “Vice” is slated to hit theaters this Christmas. Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay is behind this production and stated ‘the second I thought of doing this movie, I knew right away, the most exciting person to play him [Cheney] is Christian.’

“What #ChristianBale really does is he psychologically breaks someone apart and puts them back together again. I’ve never seen someone work so hard at it, and it is hard on him, but really amazing to watch.” ― @GhostPanther on #ViceMovie — John Sant (@JohnSant87) October 2, 2018

Last year Director McKay mentioned the power of Cheney’s leadership in shaping American history and bigger effect on global events.

Vanity Fair said that Vice‘s story-line is crucially relevant to the current political climate and described Cheney as “an ultimate insider who knew every trick in the book.”