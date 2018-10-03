PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – The Bay Area congresswoman who was the first person to learn of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday expressed her concerns about the investigation.

With agents given a Friday deadline to investigate claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted at least two women during high school and college, Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Palo Alto) is worried the White House has handcuffed the FBI with artificial time constraints and limits to the scope of their investigation.

The FBI investigation into Kavanaugh could wrap up as early as Wednesday evening, well ahead of the Friday deadline.

“This is a rush to judgment rather than a process where we seek out the truth,” said Eshoo.

When asked if she thought the FBI could do a full and fair investigation if they didn’t talk to Dr. Ford,” Congresswoman Eshoo replied, “The FBI is the most prestigious investigative agency in the world. But even with all the expertise they have, they have to have time to do their work. So, I hope that it doesn’t come out that the Whitehouse limited their work.”

Eshoo said she wants the allegations to be taken seriously and accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford to be treated respectfully.

Weeks before Dr. Ford’s searing testimony roiled the Senate Judiciary Committee and riveted the nation, she recounted in agonizing detail that same story to an audience of one in Congresswoman Eshoo’s district office in Palo Alto.

“I told Dr. Ford when I met with her over an extended period of time — I asked her many questions — that I believed her. I still believe her,” said Eshoo.

She says she believes Dr. Ford demonstrated tremendous courage in speaking out and says she’s deeply disturbed by people — including President Trump — who have questioned her credibility and motives.

Eshoo described efforts to paint Dr. Ford as a partisan or at least a pawn as “just ludicrous.”

Congresswoman Eshoo told KPIX 5 that she believes the Senate and the White House should honor the courage it took to come forward by allowing the FBI to conduct a full, fair and thorough investigation.