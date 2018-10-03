US President Donald Trump (C-L), with US Vice President Mike Pence (2nd L) and First Lady Melania Trump (C R), visits the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters and attend a 2018 Hurricane Briefing in Washington, DC, on June 6, 2018. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be coordinating a test of a presidential alert message that will be sent to users with cellphones in the U.S. Wednesday morning, according to federal officials.

The test will send messages to all phones at 11:18 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. Pacific time that state: “PRESIDENTIAL ALERT: THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

For more information on the test, people can visit the FEMA website.

