DETROIT (CBS SF) – Amid controversies over his appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and comments about slavery, musician Kanye West visited Detroit, where he commented about Elon Musk.

West made the comments Tuesday as he checked out student projects at the Detroit College for Creative Studies, a private art school.

A video posted by a student showed West on top of a table commenting about innovation and the embattled Tesla Chairman and CEO, saying that Musk should be left alone.

“I don’t care who’s over at his house, leave that man the f— alone,” West told the audience.

kanye really came to our little art school and told us to leave elon musk alone pic.twitter.com/Y9ujjprUNS — josh (@jkhco) October 2, 2018

Last week, Musk settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission, after federal regulators accused him of duping investors after tweeting that he had “funding secured” to take the electric carmaker private.

As part of the settlement, Musk has to pay a $20 million fine and must step down as Tesla chairman for at least three years. Tesla was also fined $20 million.

According to an account by the Detroit Free Press, West had a busy day in the Motor City, which he documented on social media.

The visit included stopping by to see Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert. He also ate a meal that appeared to be a plate of bugs, which he said was to honor his father’s recovery from cancer.

overcome fear My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear pic.twitter.com/b3ywEX13v2 — ye (@kanyewest) October 2, 2018

West’s visit to Detroit comes after a rant at the end of last week’s episode of “SNL”, where he discussed his support of President Donald Trump. The rapper sparked additional controversy over his thoughts about the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in 1865.