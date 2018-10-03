SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa doctor has been indicted by a federal grand jury in San Francisco on charges of illegally distributing opioids on three occasions.

Thomas Keller, 72, was indicted under seal last Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Abraham Simmons. The indictment was unsealed after Keller made an initial appearance before a federal magistrate in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Simmons said the indictment alleges that Keller distributed the three different drugs in 2017 and 2018 while knowing that his action was outside the scope of his professional practice and not for a legitimate purpose.

Keller is accused of distributing oxycodone to a person in June 2017, tramadol to another person this March and fentanyl to a different person in July.

He is also charged with two counts of health care fraud related to billing.

The charges carry possible maximum sentences ranging from five to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

Keller’s next court appearance will be on Oct. 16 before U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, the trial judge assigned to the case, for the setting of future court dates.

