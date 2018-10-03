SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Police Commission Wednesday evening will consider adopting a new policy that outlines how officers should interact with transgender and non-gender conforming individuals.

At their regular meeting, the commission will discuss and possibly vote on the new Department General Order “Interacting with Transgender, Gender-Variant and Nonbinary Individuals.”

According to the policy, “discrimination and harassment of any kind based on actual or perceived gender, gender identity and or gender expressions is strictly prohibited. The gender identity of all persons, including members, shall be respected.”

Once in place, officers will be directed to refer to people by their adopted name and treat them in accordance with their gender identity, regardless if their identification does not recognize that gender identity. Officers would also be limited on requiring proof or challenging an individual’s gender identity.

In addition, the policy would require that officers conducting strip searches or any other search beyond a pat down ask a transgender or non-gender conforming individual, “What gender officer would you prefer to search you?”

The Police Commission is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

