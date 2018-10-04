(KPIX 5) — Bay Area law professors are among the hundreds of law professors who have stated their opposition to Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination in a letter published by the New York Times.

At least 2,400 law professors from across the country signed a letter saying Kavanaugh isn’t qualified based on one thing, judicial temperament. The letter refers to the manner in which Kavanaugh defended himself against accusations of sexual assault by Palo Alto professor Christine Blasey Ford.

“It really isn’t about the allegations,” said University of San Francisco law professor Alice Kaswan.”It’s about the natural of the response to them.”

“He’s damaged himself with these intemperate outbursts,” said Christopher Kutz, law professor at University of California, Berkeley.

The professors say his anger, aggression and evasiveness from last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing made it impossible for him to be a fair justice.

“It was essentially a job interview,” said Trish Hurley, UC Berkeley law professor. “I don’t think anyone of us would have gotten jobs if we went in there belligerent and displaying that kind of aggressiveness.”

Kutz is hoping the letter will convince the three Republican senators who are still undecided: Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, Maine’s Susan Collins, and Arizona’s Jeff Flake; as well as the lone Democratic senator, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III.