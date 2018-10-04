  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of housekeepers, cooks and other Marriott hotel workers are on strike in San Francisco and San Jose after months of negotiating for a wage increase.Unite Here Local 2 spokesman Ted Waechter says about 2,500 Marriott hotel workers are picketing Thursday outside seven hotels in downtown San Francisco, one of the city’s busiest tourist areas.

Waechter says many union members have to work at least a second job to make ends meet.

Hotel workers have walked out at seven Marriott hotels in Boston on Wednesday in what union organizers say is the city’s first-ever hotel strike.

The Maryland-based company says its proposal matches the “economic terms” of the last contract and doesn’t propose any benefit changes.

The union says similar strikes are being considered in San Diego, Detroit, Seattle, Oakland and Honolulu.

