Waechter says many union members have to work at least a second job to make ends meet.

Hotel workers have walked out at seven Marriott hotels in Boston on Wednesday in what union organizers say is the city’s first-ever hotel strike.

The Maryland-based company says its proposal matches the “economic terms” of the last contract and doesn’t propose any benefit changes.

The union says similar strikes are being considered in San Diego, Detroit, Seattle, Oakland and Honolulu.

