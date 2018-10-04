WATCH:Blue Angels Arrival & Practice over San Francisco Waterfront - practice runs between 1 and 5 pm
YOSEMITE (CBS SF) — A paraplegic rock climber and his partner reached the summit of Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome in a historic 1991 climb. Here’s the KPIX 5 report of the feat.

