FULTON (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a suspected explosive device near the PG&E substation at 699 River Road in Fulton.

As of 4:27 p.m., the on- and off-ramps for southbound U.S. Highway 101 at River Road are shut down and traffic is being diverted, sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

Video from Chopper 5 showed sheriff’s deputies searching a wooded area adjacent to the substation property, but not the substation itself.

Highway 101 is still open. So far there have been no evacuations and no shelter-in-place order given in the area, according to authorities..

