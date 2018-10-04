SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 24-year-old has created a free app to make it easier for people to report poop and used needles on the famously dirty streets of San Francisco.

Sean Miller moved to San Francisco from Vermont after college last year and says he was astonished by the amount of public grime.

His “Snapcrap” app released over the weekend for iOS users. He says downloads are in the “few hundreds.”

Miller, who lives and works downtown, passes on the photos to the city’s Public Works department.

San Francisco already has a 311 app to report feces and trash, as well as potholes and graffiti. There were more than 24,300 requests last year for human waste cleanup.

Miller says he plans to work with the city to improve a very San Francisco problem.