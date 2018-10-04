CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — James Hill usually says hello to everyone who comes into the Celtic Shoppe in downtown Campbell.

But he has no memory of a man who came in last Friday and who was later caught on surveillance footage stealing more than $6,000 in jewelry and cash from the store at 412 E. Campbell Ave.

“He’s ducking down, hiding behind corners, staying opposite of where I’m at, making sure he stays out of my view,” said Hill, a volunteer at the shop that day who later watched the shop’s surveillance video.

Police have released an image and video of the suspect, and are trying to identify and arrest him.

Officers described him as a black man in his early 20s. During the theft, he was wearing a black collared shirt, a dark gray baseball hat, dark pants and black Nike shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information can call the Campbell dispatch center at (408) 866-2101 or the investigations unit at (408) 871-5190. Anonymous tipsters can also use the Campbell Police Department’s mobile app.

Hill said he thinks the man made off with more than $6,000 in jewelry and cash, maybe up to $10,000.

He couldn’t believe it when he found out what happened. He was volunteering last Friday because the owner, Catherine Cavagnaro, was heading to the Scottish Games in Dixon.

“I was in a state of shock,” Hill said. “This is the first time that we got hit.”

“I’m very grateful that nobody got hurt,” Cavagnaro said.

The Celtic Shoppe has been in Campbell for more than 12 years.

Cavagnaro’s late husband used to help her run the store and he was the person who chose the surveillance system that she now hopes will help Campbell police catch the crook.

