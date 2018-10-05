WASHINGTON (AP) — The appearance of a Facebook executive behind Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during recent and contentious hearings has created some rifts at the company.

Joel Kaplan, Facebook’s vice president for global public policy, is a friend of Kavanaugh’s and several media outlets published excerpts from a note he sent to the staff saying that he is aware that this is a “deeply painful” moment.

According to those reports, some within Facebook took his appearance as an endorsement of Kavanaugh, who is facing an investigation into allegations of at least one sexual assault decades ago.

On the day Kaplan circulated his note, CEO Mark Zuckeberg held a staff meeting to say that Kaplan didn’t break company rules. Facebook plans another meeting Friday to address the matter.

