SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Santa Rosa police arrested a trespasser early Friday morning after he allegedly threw cinder blocks at responding officers from the roof of a vacant building.

Police saw a man later identified as Robert Payment, 37, a Santa Rosa transient, walking inside the former Sonoma County Water Agency office in the 2100 block of W. College Avenue when they arrived around 1:40 A.M., Sgt. Ryan Hepp said.

Payment went to the roof of the building and threw down two cinder blocks that landed adjacent to the officers 20 feet below, Hepp said.

Several officers made their way to the roof to arrest Payment who resisted and was then shot with a Taser, Hepp said. A Santa Rosa Fire Department ladder truck and a K-9 also responded and Payment was removed from the building.

Payment was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation before he was booked in the Sonoma County jail for assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, trespassing, obstructing a peace officer and an outstanding warrant, Hepp said.

Three other people who were found inside the building were identified, reprimanded and released, Hepp said. Police have responded to numerous reports of squatters and trespassers in the building over the past several months, Hepp said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.