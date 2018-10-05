ALAMO (CBS SF) — Three suspects remained at large Friday following a violent Alamo home invasion robbery where they beat the homeowner with a chair before fleeing with a car filled with stolen items, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department said the attack took place at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in a home on the 700 block of Evelyn Court.

Investigators said the victim told them that several suspects wearing ski-masks and dark clothing approached him in the driveway of his home. Two were armed with handguns and demanded the keys to the house.

The victim was taken inside the residence at gunpoint and ordered to the floor while the suspects went through the house. He was struck with a wooden chair and the suspects ransacked the home.

They then fled in a dark-colored four-door sedan with items stolen from the home.

Anyone with any information on the case was asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or call the anonymous tip line at (866) 846-3592. Tips can also be emailed to: tips@so.cccounty.us.