Filed Under:Crime, Gun violence, Oakland Poilce, Oakland shootings

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two men were arrested after a shooting Saturday morning near downtown Oakland that left the suspects wounded along with three other men, police said.

The conditions of the five victims range from critical to stable, according to a release from Oakland police.

The shooting happened about 12:10 a.m. in the area of William Street and Telegraph Avenue, about a block from the Fox Theater.

The two suspects were apparently in a dispute that resulted in the shooting, police said.

Police did not identify the suspects but said the ages of all five injured range from 18 to 46 years old.

Another shooting Saturday morning about four blocks away was also under investigation.

The shooting was reported at 2:39 a.m. in the 2100 block of Franklin Street, police said.

One person was shot but police have not released any details about the incident.

