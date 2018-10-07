A car crash and house fire at a home in the 2900 block of Bluebill Circle in Antioch. (Contra Costa County Fire Protection Dist.)

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — At least five people were transported to a hospital and four others displaced following a solo-vehicle crash that resulted in a home fire in Antioch early Sunday morning, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials.

The crash and blaze were first reported around 2:28 a.m. at a home in the 2900 block of Bluebill Circle, according to fire spokesman Steve Hill.

The vehicle crashed into a palm tree and the collision set the tree on fire, which then set the attic ablaze, Hill said.

All of the people in the vehicle and the residents of the home were able to leave before flames consumed the car and the fire reached the home, according to Hill. The fire was extinguished at 3:09 a.m.

One of the victims in the vehicle is reported to be in serious condition, Hill said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the four adults that were displaced, as the home had smoke and possibly water damage, Hill said. The fire was contained to the attic.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed