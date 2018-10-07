  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMTunnel to Towers
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMWinemakers Uncorked
    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Concert Canceled, Mountain View, Ozzy Osbourne, Shoreline Amphitheatre, Surgery

MOUNTAIN VIEW (AP) — Ozzy Osbourne has had to postpone a Northern California concert after undergoing surgery on his hand.

A press release says the Saturday show in Mountain View was called off after Osbourne suffered an infection that required surgery.

Ozzy Osbourne Bandaged Hand

Ozzy Osbourne tweeted a photo of his hand after surgery. (Ozzy Osbourne)

It says the heavy metal singer will spend a couple of days in a Los Angeles hospital for doctors to monitor the infection before resuming his tour Tuesday in Chula Vista.

Saturday’s show has been rescheduled for Oct. 16.

© Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s