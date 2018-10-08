VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — It wasn’t your typical early morning highway traffic stop for CHP Sgt. Matthew Langford and officers Matthew Crist and Scott Hardman.

Langford was on his early morning patrol Friday when he noticed a car driving erratically on Highway 80 near Vacaville. He radioed Crist and Hardman for assistance and turned on his flashing lights.

Moments later, the trio was confronted by a frantic expectant father. His wife was in labor and the baby was able to arrive.

The officers immediately jumped in and helped deliver a healthy baby boy. The mother, baby and father were taken by ambulance to Kaiser Permanente while the CHP officers drove their car to the hospital.

Mother and the baby were doing well and the three CHP officers stopped in for a visit on Monday.

Needless to say, mom and dad were very grateful for the assistance that was provided.