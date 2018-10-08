OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Diocese of Oakland this fall plans to release the names of its clergy who are “credibly accused” of child sex abuse, the diocese announced Sunday.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Bishop Michael Barber, head of the Oakland diocese, in a letter to parishioners. “We have nothing to hide.”

In the letter, Barber said he anticipates the list will be ready for publication in about 45 days.

“This is the latest step in the ongoing commitment of the Diocese of Oakland to stop the scourge of sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable adults,” Barber said.

Last month, the San Jose Diocese made a similar announcement, and said it planned reforms in response to more revelations about priest sex abuse in Pennsylvania and around the world.

A full text of Barber’s letter is available at the Diocese of Oakland website.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.