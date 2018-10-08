OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Five men were detained following a pursuit in East Oakland early Monday morning, according to Oakland police.

Police said the men are alleged to be involved in a series of robberies, but didn’t specify a timeframe or where they may have occurred. The pursuit ended in the area of 98th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard around 1 a.m.

Police didn’t confirm if the men had officially been arrested and didn’t identify them.

No further information is immediately available.

