  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:East Oakland, Oakland, Oakland Police Department, Police pursuit, Robbery

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Five men were detained following a pursuit in East Oakland early Monday morning, according to Oakland police.

Police said the men are alleged to be involved in a series of robberies, but didn’t specify a timeframe or where they may have occurred.  The pursuit ended in the area of 98th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard around 1 a.m.

Oakland Police on scene following a pursuit that ended near 98th Avenue and MacArthur Blvd. on October 8, 2018. (Oakland Police Department / Twitter)

Oakland Police on scene following a pursuit that ended near 98th Avenue and MacArthur Blvd. on October 8, 2018. (Oakland Police Department / Twitter)

Police didn’t confirm if the men had officially been arrested and didn’t identify them.

No further information is immediately available.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s