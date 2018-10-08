FREMONT (CBS SF) — The discovery of a body inside a Fremont home early Monday triggered a homicide investigation and a search for a suspected gunman, authorities said.

Fremont police said they received a call at around 12:30 a.m. reporting shots fired in a home in the 43000 block of Charleston Way.

Once on the scene, officers entered the home and discovered person who was suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

According to police, a perimeter has been set in the neighborhood of the home to search for the suspect including a drone that made flyovers of the local residences. But the search turned up empty.

Neither the suspect nor victim has been identified. Fremont police said it was the second homicide in the city this year. No further information is immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (510) 790-6800. Those wishing to remain anonymous can text TIP Fremont PD to 888-777.