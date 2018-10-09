SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The driver of a San Francisco Muni bus that crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into a building in the Marina District has died of his injuries, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office said Muni operator Milton James died on Sept 24th from injuries suffered in the Sept. 10th crash.

The collision near the intersection of Lombard and Scott streets was reported around 5:44 a.m. and at least four people including James were hurt. Both James and a passenger who suffered non life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 28 Muni bus was eastbound on Lombard when for some unknown reason the driver veered over the center divide, careened across the on-coming lanes, went onto the sidewalk, struck a tree and then plowed into the building.

A driver’s dash cam happened to catch the crash as the Muni bus came careening across Lombard Street in the wrong direction.

The clip shows the bus coming across the median before it crashes into a tree, ripping down a storefront awning and landing on top of a white van, shooting sparks into the air.

