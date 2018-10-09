SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police were seeking a group of up to six female suspects who allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old man in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood early Sunday morning, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Around 2:20 a.m., the victim got into an argument with the group in the 3300 block of Mission Street, police said.

The argument somehow escalated and resulted in a fight between the man and the six suspects.

Responding officers helped transport the victim to a hospital for his life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if a weapon was used in the attack.

The officers were unable to locate the female suspects and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to call the department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.” Anyone providing a tip can remain anonymous.

