PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Petaluma police were looking for a suspect who shoplifted clothing worth more than $500 from a sporting goods store Saturday evening.

Police on Monday released a photo of the suspect, who was described as possibly a Hispanic male about 19 years old with medium-length brown hair.

The suspect entered Dick’s Sporting Goods at 401 Kenilworth Drive in the East Washington Place shopping center around 6:15 p.m. He left as a passenger in a gold Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petaluma police Officer Christian McAlvain at (707) 778-4372.

