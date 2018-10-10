BERKELEY (KPIX 5) – Anti-Semitic flyers in connection to the recent confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have been found on college campuses, including UC Berkeley.

The flyers showed Jewish members of the U.S. Senate, with the Star of David on their foreheads, blaming them for the sexual misconduct allegations against the judge.

Flyers were also spotted in recent days at UC Davis and at Vassar College in New York.

“It screams of the same time of graphics and the same type of design that the Nazis used back in the 30s,” Michael Goffman, president of the ASUCD, told CBS Sacramento. “They’re telling the Jewish students on this campus that they’re not welcome here.”

Earlier this week, officials at Sacramento City College discovered several swastikas that were drawn on a campus gymnasium.

The fliers appear to be tied to a Neo-Nazi website. Fliers from the same group were found at several synagogues in the East Bay last month.

UC Davis Chancellor Gary May has condemned the fliers. “The message on these flyers is reprehensible and does not represent who we are as a community,” May said in a statement to students.