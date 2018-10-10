OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A serious multiple vehicle crash that happened during a police pursuit has shut down the westbound connector between Highway 24 and I-580 in Oakland, according to CHP.

As of 6:18 p.m., CHP reported that there was a severe traffic alert and police activity on the connector that takes drivers from westbound CA-24 to westbound I-580 Oakland.

CHP confirmed that the crash happened after a pursuit onto the freeway by Oakland police, but no other details were immediately available about the pursuit.

At least four cars were involved in the crash. One vehicle, what appeared to be a white minivan, was partially on top of a second vehicle. CHP said that there were minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.