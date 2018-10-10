  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Crime, Illegal marijuana grow, marijuana eradication, Morgan Hill, Police, Santa Clara County, Standoff, SWAT

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – A SWAT team executing a search warrant in Morgan Hill Wednesday has surrounded a possible marijuana grow operation with weapons drawn, according to authorities.

The property is located at the intersection of Dougherty and Miramonte in unincorporated Morgan Hill, authorities said.

Video from Chopper 5 has shown authorities taking several people into custody.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the operation involved their marijuana eradication team.

According to authorities, deputies will be in the area most of the day.

KPIX 5 is monitoring the situation and will update this story as new information becomes available.

