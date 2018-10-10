MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – A SWAT team executing a search warrant in Morgan Hill Wednesday has surrounded a possible marijuana grow operation with weapons drawn, according to authorities.

The property is located at the intersection of Dougherty and Miramonte in unincorporated Morgan Hill, authorities said.

Video from Chopper 5 has shown authorities taking several people into custody.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the operation involved their marijuana eradication team.

Our Marijuana Eradication Team (MET) are executing a search warrant at Dougherty @ Miramonte in Unincorporated Morgan Hill. Deputies will be in the area most of the day. Our team is taking every precaution to ensure community safety. We will update when the area is clear. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) October 10, 2018

According to authorities, deputies will be in the area most of the day.

KPIX 5 is monitoring the situation and will update this story as new information becomes available.