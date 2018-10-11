SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The California Public Utilities Commission has fined BART a record $1.348 million for an accident that killed two transit agency workers as they were inspecting a track during the 2013 strike.

The agency imposed the fine at its Thursday meeting after an investigation revealed that a BART trainer was on his cell phone and wasn’t properly supervising his trainee at the time of the accident on the East Bay tracks.

It also found that the train never blew its horn as a warning. The decision included a 3-year probation period allowing the agency to improve its safety policies and reduce the fine by 50 percent.

BART engineer Christopher Sheppard and consultant Laurence Daniels were checking on a dip in the rail north of the Walnut Creek station when they were struck by a train at around 1:44 p.m.

Both were fatally injured in the accident. A trainee was at the controls of the train at the time of the accident with a supervisor riding along.

The deaths occurred in the second full day of a strike by two of BART’s unions, the Service Employees International Union Local 1021 and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1555.