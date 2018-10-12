OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Embattled Oakland chef Charlie Hallowell was offering up an olive branch Friday as he prepared to return to his restaurant empire after numerous accusations of sexual misconduct.

Hallowell was on site at Pizaiollo Friday and will soon be back at the restaurant full time.

He is promising to reform through therapy, a self-imposed 12-step program and a series of apologies.

It is the first we’ve heard from the once popular, now embattled Oakland restauranteur and chef Charlie Hollowell. He stepped down from running his restaurants temporarily after dozens of women working for him accused Hallowell of sexual misconduct.

On Friday he acknowledged his mistakes in an open letter that also announced he is coming back to work.

I created a work environment that was unsafe for women, and where many people were compelled to absorb my inappropriate speech and behavior, the letter read. I did not give validity to their experiences. I made light of it, ignored it, and simply did not acknowledge it… For all of this, I apologize.

Jen Cremer bought Grand Avenue pizzeria Boot and Shoe from Hollowell. That Oakland restaurant was where the bulk of the harassment took place.

She made it clear that Hollowell will not return to the restaurant; he will only be at Pizzaiollo, where Cremer used to work with him.

“Sounds like he is setting better checks and balances for himself, and I think that’s really important,” said Cremer. “He was inspiring, very high energy. But there was also another side of him that a lot of women have brought to light.”

Women working in his restaurants said they used to try to hide from him when he showed up. They said he told them to sleep with him, touched them inappropriately and talked about having sex with pregnant women.

He was quoted in the east bay express describing his restaurant as “the kind of place you take the hot girl from New York whose pants you want to get into.”

Hollowell admitted in his letter, “I was stealing power from the women around me by expecting them to put up with my outrageous persona, my entitlement, and my tendency to see the world through a sexualized lens.”

As a part of his 12-step program, Hallowell promises to meet with people every Friday on the patio here from 10-12.

He says he’ll answer any questions and, more importantly, he’s promising to listen to women’s concerns.