SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Two suspects were in custody Friday after they were arrested while allegedly installing an illegal credit card reader into a gas pump at a Sunnyvale service station, authorities said.

Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety officials said the incident took place just after midnight at the World Gas Station on West Maude Ave.

Local residents called 911 to report suspicious activity at the closed station by two men with flashlights and the men tripped an alarm when they allegedly broke into the pump to install the identity stealing device.

According to Capt. Craig Anderson, the residents told police that the two men would “duck and hide” when cars were passing by.

Arriving officers discovered the altered gas pump and saw the two suspects running off. They were detained without incident a short time later.

Investigators were attempting to determine if any station customers had their identities stolen in the incident.

In an unrelated case Thursday, a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy found five credit card skimmers at the pumps of two gas stations north of the City of Sonoma.

The data gathering devices were found at the Valero gas station at 18605 state Highway 12 and across the street at the Beacon gas station at 18618 Highway 12.

Sheriff’s investigators were processing the five skimmers.

Two other skimming devices were removed before the five devices were reported by the gas station operators, and the skimmers might have been in place and operating since Oct. 5, the sheriff’s office said.

Thieves install the skimmers in the credit card terminal of a gas pump. The skimmers read and save credit and debit card information that is used to make fraudulent transactions.

The sheriff’s office advises customers who used their cards at the two stations to cancel the cards and monitor their credit card statements and banking records for fraudulent activity since Oct. 5.