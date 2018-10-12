BERKELEY (CBS SF) — One man suspected of peeping into Berkeley windows was in custody early Friday while police released surveillance photos of a second hoping the public will help in his arrest.

Investigators said 56-year-old Pedro Jacobo was taken into custody on Wednesday after his image was allegedly recorded by a surveillance camera peeping into a home window in the 1300 block of Hopkins Street.

Police said Jacobo allegedly peeped into the same home on Oct. 5. As officers investigated, they said they learned that others saw Jacobo peeping on two other occasions and recognized him from a photograph in a news article about him from a previous arrest.

When Jacobo allegedly showed up at the home Wednesday, police were there. As officers tried to arrest Jacobo, he allegedly ran. But police had a surrounded the area and quickly took Jacobo into custody.

Meanwhile, police were looking for a second man who was recorded looking into a window in the 1300 block of University Ave.

“He’s peering into the window and listening up to the side of the building,” Berkeley police officer Byron White told KPIX 5. “You can’t really tell what he’s doing because he’s facing away from the camera. It’s definitely suspicious. Definitely creepy.”

In an effort to find the man, Berkeley police investigators released a photo as the suspect looks right at the surveillance camera.

“This can be one of this types of precursor crimes that can lead to something more daring, something more violent or dangerous,” White said. “So, we’d like to get this person off the street.

If you have any information about this suspect, please contact BPD’s Special Victims Unit at (510) 981-5715.