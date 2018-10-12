SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Scooters are supposed to be making their return to San Francisco on Monday, but e-scooter company Lime has taken legal action to keep that from happening.

Only two scooter companies – Scoot and Skip — have been given the green light to roll out their respective fleets of scooters in a few days.

“We’re good at maintaining them, we’re good at working with our customers,” said Scoot Networks CEO Michael Keating. “And we’ve been very cooperative with the city in terms of sharing data and applying for permits and basically working with them so we can grow our business in a way that works for the city.”

Keating believes that interest in cooperation is why his company was one of only two e-scooter companies selected by the SFMTA to become a part of its 12-month pilot program for scooters.

Lyft, Skip, Spin, Lime, Scoot, ofo, Razor, CycleHop, USSCooter and Ridecell were the companies that applied for permits in.

Lime has a different view as to why scoot was chosen, which is the reason the company filed a temporary restraining order against San Francisco Friday morning. Lime hopes this legal action they say they were forced to take prevents scooters of any kind from showing up on streets in the city come Monday

Lime released a statement that read, in part, “Handpicking winners and losers based on unclear criteria, bias and favoritism with no transparency rarely results in the community’s best interest being served, and this is no exception.”

The statement went on to say, “Lime believes the SFMTA should consider a more equitable approach to scooter sharing and refrain from excluding well-intentioned operators, or at the minimum, give them a fair chance to serve the community.”

“Trying to shut the whole thing down and prevent San Franciscans from having access to this kind of vehicle if it’s not a Lime vehicle is kind of low,” said Keating. I think it kind of proves that Lime really doesn’t have the city’s best interest at heart and I’m sorry that they’re taking that approach. ”

With the permitting program comes a lot more rules to follow. For example, to help keep the general public happy, riders will notice very specific parking instructions when they open the app.

Scooters will only be allowed on sidewalks if they are kept out of the way and are neatly standing next to a lamp post or bike rack.

The Bayview is just one of the new neighborhoods Scoot will be rolling out its new electric kick scooters. The company is also encouraging people in this area to sign up for their jobs program to learn how to become a mechanic. No experience is necessary.