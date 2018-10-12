Ryan Mayer

Five weeks into the NFL season, and we’re starting to get a feel for who the movers and shakers will be in each conference going forward. One team that seems a sure-fire pick to make the playoffs is the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, led by young quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs’ offense has been a machine, shredding opponents to the tune of 35 points and 413 yards per game, while Mahomes has posted a 14-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

But, this week, they head up to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough for a matchup with Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Belichick has had 10 days to prepare and scheme for how to shut down this Chiefs offense, and the New England defense ranks ninth in points per game allowed, with a little over 21. So, can Belichick once again scheme his way to a victory over a high-powered offense? Or will Mahomes roll over Brady to assert his dominion over the AFC? For answers to those questions and a breakdown of several other big games on the NFL Week 6 slate, we turn to CBS Pittsburgh sports anchor Bob Pompeani.

Stream your local games LIVE on CBS All Access across devices. Start your free trial now!

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (CBS)

“We start right here in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers are coming off a big win against Atlanta. I was very impressed by their defensive effort. They had not been so good coming into that game, having lost two in a row. They responded with a big 41-17 win. The story of the game was not the offense, even though they generated 41 points. It was more about the defense shutting down Matt Ryan and an explosive offense. They did it by blitzing the quarterback and having good coverage in the secondary, particularly by Joe Haden on Julio Jones.

I think the Steelers are going to go to Cincinnati and win. Although the Bengals came up with a big effort last week. They had 24 fourth quarter points to overcome a 17-0 deficit and beat Miami. Cincinnati is 4-1, Pittsburgh is 2-2-1, I see the Steelers winning in a close game to move back into that race.”

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (CBS)

“L.A. and Philip Rivers, they can score points. That said, they seem to have problems traveling west to east coast. Cleveland has played better. They believe in what they’re doing right now. Baker Mayfield had 342 yards last week in another ugly win, but they won. It was their first division win in the AFC North in four years. They’re playing with a lot of confidence, their defense is good. I look for the Browns to win again, as long as it doesn’t come down to their kicker, because that has been a problem for them all season long.”

Chicago Bears @ Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (FOX)



“Dolphins, man, the last couple of weeks have not been good. As we talked about in the Steelers-Bengals matchup, they blew that 17-0 lead in Cincinnati. I think Chicago, coming off of a bye week, they are rested, and they have a good defense. I like Chicago to win this game even though it is in Miami.”

Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time (NBC)

“The upstart Pat Mahomes against the veteran 41-year-old Tom Brady in New England. New England has their full complement of players coming back. Josh Gordon has made a difference and will be a difference maker. Julian Edelman is what he is. Kansas City is good defensively, they showed up last week and destroyed Jacksonville. Can they do it in New England? Not so much. I think K.C. is due for a loss, and I think New England will win this game rather easily, by double-digits, the Chiefs first trip-up of the season.”