WALNUT CREEK (KPIX 5) — A popular Chinese restaurant in Walnut Creek learned on Friday it would be able to renew its lease after thinking they would be forced to leave the mall where they had been located for 30 years.

On Thursday, KPIX 5 reported that the owners of Jade Garden were saying they were being forced out of the Encina Grande Center.

According to the owners, the new Whole Foods in the shopping center was blocking lease extensions for several family-run restaurants because it did not want the competition.

Some customers said they are planning to protest in front of the Whole Foods.

But in a statement released Friday, property management company Regency Centers said it “missed the mark” and had signed a lease renewal agreement with Jade Garden so the restaurant would be able to stay at it’s current location.

“Due to the concerned and engaged voices of the people who frequent Encina Grande, we have made significant efforts in order to retain this well-loved tenant,” the statement read.

The statement also wanted “to make clear that Whole Foods Market has been completely supportive of retaining Jade Garden throughout this process.”