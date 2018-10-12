SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A large group of striking Marriott Hotel workers took their picket lines off the sidewalk and into the streets Friday evening, blocking traffic in downtown San Francisco with a march and sit-down protest.

The Marriot Hotel workers walked off the job more than a week ago. The strike and protest come after months of negotiations for job security, a wage increase and what unions call work overloads.

Hotel workers have been picketing outside at least seven hotels in downtown San Francisco, the heart of the city’s tourist area. The hotels include the Ritz-Carlton, the Palace Hotel, the W Hotel and the Marriott Marquis, according to a UNITE HERE Local 2 union spokesperson.

The group of approximately 1,000 workers held their demonstration starting late Friday afternoon blocking rush hour traffic.

The protest began with a march to Yerba Buena Plaza shortly after 4 p.m. By around 5 p.m., the group had marched back to the Marriott Marquis Hotel.

The protest closed Fourth Street between Market and Mission streets in front of the hotel, A group of about 50 hotel workers was risking arrest with a sit-down protest in the middle of Fourth Street.

Police began to arrest the protesters sitting in the street at about 5:30 p.m. By 6 p.m., many of the protesters had their hand bound behind their backs with zip ties as they were taken away. Fourth Street remained closed.

The officials said Unite Here Local 2850 president Wei-Ling Huber was among those arrested.