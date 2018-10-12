OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An elementary school was placed on lockdown Friday after two robbery suspects reportedly ran onto the campus while fleeing from police officers.

The lockdown was underway at Futures Elementary School at 6701 International Blvd. in East Oakland, according to Oakland Unified School District. The school is on the grounds of the former Lockwood Elementary School which closed in 2010.

Oakland police said there was a report of an armed robbery on the 8900 block of Holly St. which is about a mile and a half away.

Police said there is a large search underway, and officers were working to confirm the suspects actually entered school grounds.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s