OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An elementary school was placed on lockdown Friday after two robbery suspects reportedly ran onto the campus while fleeing from police officers.

The lockdown was underway at Futures Elementary School at 6701 International Blvd. in East Oakland, according to Oakland Unified School District. The school is on the grounds of the former Lockwood Elementary School which closed in 2010.

Oakland police said there was a report of an armed robbery on the 8900 block of Holly St. which is about a mile and a half away.

Police said there is a large search underway, and officers were working to confirm the suspects actually entered school grounds.