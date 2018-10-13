PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A 38-year-old man died in a shooting early Saturday in Pittsburg in the city’s second homicide this year, police said.

Responding to a report of gunshots shortly after 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Cumberland Street, officers found the victim in a nearby parking lot, police said in a news release.

The man, a resident of Pittsburg, was taken to a hospital where he later died. His name was not released.

The victim and suspect may have known each other, police said.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and patrons of a nearby business, and are reviewing video surveillance from the area.

