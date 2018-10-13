  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMCollege Football
    4:00 PMInside the 5
    4:30 PMThe American Athlete
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Gun violence, Homicide, Pittsburg, Pittsburg Police

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A 38-year-old man died in a shooting early Saturday in Pittsburg in the city’s second homicide this year, police said.

Responding to a report of gunshots shortly after 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Cumberland Street, officers found the victim in a nearby parking lot, police said in a news release.

The man, a resident of Pittsburg, was taken to a hospital where he later died. His name was not released.

The victim and suspect may have known each other, police said.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and patrons of a nearby business, and are reviewing video surveillance from the area.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s