PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk may be going into the liquor business.

The Palo Alto-based automaker has filed an application to trademark ‘Teslaquila’ with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Tesla-branded tequila was once the subject of a Twitter joke Musk posted on April Fool’s Day, in reference to bankruptcy fears. Shares fell more than 5 percent the following day.

It featured a photo of Musk “passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by “Teslaquilla” bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.”



Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point? Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

On Friday, Tesla’s CEO tweeted, “Teslaquila coming soon.”

According to CNBC, the company filed an application to patent the trademark, “Teslaquila’ on Monday. Tesla filed a foreign application last April in Jamaica.

Neither application guarantees the automaker will, in fact, market tequila. It was an ‘intent to use’ trademark, which means “it has ‘good faith intention’ to use it in the future.”

Tequila is made from fermented and distilled juices from Mexican agave plants. The trademark application was for ‘distilled agave liquor’ and ‘distilled blue agave’ liquor.

The application comes in the wake of Musk’s settlement with the Securities Exchange Commission over the CEO’s tweets about taking the company private.