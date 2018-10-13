  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMTo Be Announced
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMTwo and a Half Men
    12:05 AMTwo and a Half Men
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Agave, business, Elon Musk, Liquor, Patent, tequila, Tesla, Teslaquila, Trademark

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk may be going into the liquor business.

The Palo Alto-based automaker has filed an application to trademark ‘Teslaquila’ with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Tesla-branded tequila was once the subject of a Twitter joke Musk posted on April Fool’s Day, in reference to bankruptcy fears. Shares fell more than 5 percent the following day.

It featured a photo of Musk “passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by “Teslaquilla” bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.”
 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
 
On Friday, Tesla’s CEO tweeted, “Teslaquila coming soon.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to CNBC, the company filed an application to patent the trademark, “Teslaquila’ on Monday. Tesla filed a foreign application last April in Jamaica.

Neither application guarantees the automaker will, in fact, market tequila. It was an ‘intent to use’ trademark, which means “it has ‘good faith intention’ to use it in the future.”

Tequila is made from fermented and distilled juices from Mexican agave plants. The trademark application was for ‘distilled agave liquor’ and ‘distilled blue agave’ liquor.

The application comes in the wake of Musk’s settlement with the Securities Exchange Commission over the CEO’s tweets about taking the company private.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s