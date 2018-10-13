  • KPIX 5On Air

UKIAH (CBS SF) — A big rig driver who failed to obey warning signs about a notoriously tight curve on Highway 175 near Ukiah paid the price in a dramatic crash captured on Caltrans cameras.

Christopher Cortez was driving his load on a flat bed trailer at about 1:25 p.m. Thursday when his vehicle neared the curve on the rural highway. Signs along the route warn truck drivers that vehicles longer than 39 feet should not attempt to make the curve.

Cortez continued and as he does — caught on the cameras — his trailer begins to lean precariously. Finally, the weight of the load flips the trailer into a ravine.

Fortunately, Cortez was not injured in the dramatic crash.

The California Highway Patrol has ruled out drugs or alcohol playing a role in the crash. The accident remains under invesitigation.

