SACRAMENTO (CBS Sacramento) — A bongo calf escaped at the Sacramento Zoo Sunday afternoon, getting close to visitors and prompting evacuations.

Zoo officials said the incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. The one-year-old calf, named Taylor Swift, breached her exhibit space where she lives with her mom, Penny.

The animal, a type of antelope, made its way into the common area were visitors were located. Zoo staff told visitors to evacuate or move into the gift store as the bongo was safely captured and returned to its enclosure.

