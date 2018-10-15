CALISTOGA (KPIX 5) – Tens of thousands of PG&E customers remained without power Monday morning, as the utility has taken the unprecedented step of preemptively shutting off electricity over potential wildfire risk.

As of about 5:00 a.m., the utility has shut off power to more than 17,000 customers in the North Bay, including 5,700 customers in Napa County, 415 customers in Sonoma County and 11,309 customers in Lake County.

Update: Public Safety Power Shutoff remains in effect for 17k customers in North Bay and 42k in Sierra Foothills. We continue to monitor the weather and will provide updates to our impacted customers in Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Amador, El Dorado and Calaveras counties. pic.twitter.com/Wqde9cqiQj — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 15, 2018

The affected North Bay communities include Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope Valley and Saint Helena in Napa County, along with the unincorporated northeastern Sonoma County.

In Lake County, the communities of Clear Lake, Clear Lake Oaks, Clear Lake Park, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake and Middletown are without power.

Another 42,000 customers in the Sierra Foothills, primarily in El Dorado County, are also without power Monday morning.

Power has been shut off in the affected areas since Sunday evening, as dry conditions and winds potentially gusting to 50 miles per hour have raised the risk for wildfires.

The National Weather Service has declared a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay Hills, East Bay Hills and Diablo Range through noon on Monday.

“It’s for the safety of the community. When a fire threat arises, when there are these extreme weather conditions, we want to do everything to keep our community safe and our customers safe,” said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

The power outages have prompted schools in several North Bay communities to be closed Monday. Schools in Calistoga are closed for the day, along with Woodland Community College, Clear Lake High School, Middletown Unified School District and Konocti Unified School District.

It is unclear when power would be restored, but the utility said in a statement that they expect most of the affected customers to have power back by Monday night or Tuesday.