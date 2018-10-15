LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace says Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex are expecting a child in the spring.

The palace says the couple has “appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The announcement Monday comes as Harry and California-born Meghan Markle arrived in Sydney at the start of a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The trip officially begins on Tuesday and will see the couple watch the Invictus Games, visit a Sydney zoo and visit the rural Flying Doctor service. Australia and the United States congratulated the royal couple, after it was announced that the royal couple is expecting their first child.

Kensington Palace made the announcement Monday, hours after Harry and Meghan touched down in Sydney.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who will climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge this week with Harry, tweeted: “What fantastic news! Australia is thrilled for you both. Looking forward to sharing in the joy during your stay down under.”

U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson, tweeted: “Happy news to wake up to on a Monday morning – congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!!”

