SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — An Oakland man is suspected of following a woman walking from the San Bruno BART station and trying to sexually assault her early Sunday, police said Monday.

Kevin Ramos, 20, was arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault, kidnapping and possession of narcotics in connection with the incident, San Bruno police said.

Officers were called at about 12:10 a.m., when a dispute was reported at an area near Sears Auto Center at the Shops at Tanforan.

They learned the victim had been followed and pulled to a dark corner of a parking lot, where it is believed the suspect intended to sexually assault her, police said.

Ramos was booked into San Mateo County Jail.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

