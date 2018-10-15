  • KPIX 5On Air

BODEGA BAY (CBS SF) — A 35-year-old Santa Rosa man has been arrested in a high-speed Highway 1 pursuit that ended with a Sonoma County deputy’s SUV careening into a Bodega Bay home and bursting into flames.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department said Ryan Moore had been taken into custody and two others remained at large. Deputies said the pursuit began while they were investigating the theft of several generators from a Bodega Bay campground over the last two weeks.

Moore and two other suspects were in a Honda Pilot and attempted to flee at speeds reaching 100 mph from deputies early Sunday morning. During the pursuit a deputy lost control of his SUV shortly after 5 a.m. in the 600 block of Highway 1 near Smith Brothers Road.

The vehicle careened off the highway and into the lower level of a vacation rental. Moore and the other two men allegedly drove off, fleeing the crash scene.

Bodega Bay Crash and House Fire

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s vehicle crashed into a house near Bodega Bay early Sunday morning. (CBS)

The deputy was able to escape the car and, along with another deputy, helped residents evacuate the home. Shortly thereafter, the patrol car and home caught fire.

Bodega Bay House Fire

Firefighters battle a blaze along Highway 1 near Bodega Bay after a deputy crashed his vehicle into the home, displacing several people. (CBS)

No one in the home was injured. The CHP is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

