They’re where you dream of crashing after a long day, where the kids want to hang all weekend, and where good friends sink in for a chat.

Added bonus: Modular sectional sofas like the Bassett Beckham, a best seller, are ridiculously versatile. For life.

“You can separate the pieces out if you’re having a party,” says Stephanie Holdren, a Bassett Certified Design Consultant in Atlanta. “The single looks awesome in a setting with chairs. And if you move or downsize, you can take a single out and put it anyplace in your home.”

Convinced but not sure how to design or buy a sectional sofa? Follow these steps:

1. Size Up Your Sectional Configuration

Do you put your sectional against a wall? In a corner? Or in the middle of the floor?

Stephanie lets room size be the guide. A large room can handle floating arrangements. (Just leave enough space to get around it snacks and soda!) Moderate and small rooms often look best with sleek frames and corner or wall arrangements. (Remember: If a 90-inch sofa won’t fit, your sectional pieces can’t add up to 90 either.)

2. Choose a Sectional Collection

Room size plays into which sectional collection you pick: Modular pieces with straight lines fit into all spaces. Sectionals with deep seats or plush roll arms work well in open concepts with lots of breathing room.

Show your style with upholstery, trim, throw pillows, even rugs. For an elegant look, Stephanie recommends Beckham frame a light creamy Revolution fabric with navy velvet, silver and gold pillows. For more contemporary appeal, the same frame could take on boldly hued fabric. For a handsome casual look, consider the Ladson in chocolate leather with neutral pillows.

Designer hint: Add upholstery protection to keep wine spills, dog hair, and stray candy from crimping your style.

Here’s a quick look at four common configurations with helpful recos from Stephanie:

L shape: A structured look that can float in great rooms or go against walls. Add storage ottomans to keep games, magazines, and throws handy but hidden.

U shape: Great for media rooms and rec rooms. Fans and gamers give this comfortable, casual look the thumbs up. Add in ottomans so they can kick back.

Chaise: A classic L perfect for smaller rooms. Use freestanding chairs to create a conversation area.

Pit: A big block of upholstery that corners the comfy market, these work in large family rooms and rec rooms where a laid-back approach rules.

If you want to play around with shapes and pieces, choose a frame and use our sectional configurator tool.

4. Buy & Relax!

