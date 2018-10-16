While others took shelter from the economic storm, Bassett furniture bet on the bay area by hiring and expending.

In 2012, companies across the country hunkered down, cut expenses, trimmed spending and in some cases, eliminating staff, a normal reaction to a sluggish economy. A few brave business owners, however, took a different approach.

“We care about our employees and the Bay Area communities we serve. It was important to show them our commitment and confidence. We also bet on a Bay Area recovery. And we wanted to be positioned to serve our customers better than ever before,” said Sam Bernstein CEO of Regency Corp. Management.

This is just another example of a company that has been betting on America since it’s founding in Virginia in 1902.