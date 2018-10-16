SOLEDAD (CBS SF) — A man convicted in a 2007 execution-style slaying in Antioch has been discovered dead of multiple wounds in his cell at the Salinas Valley State Prison, authorities said.
Prison official said Armando Wehr was found unresponsive in his cell with multiple wounds at 9 p.m. Monday night. Guards attempted CPR but he was declared dead at 9:35 p.m.
Wehr was convicted of the execution-style slaying of Walter McDuffie as the father of six as he left an Antioch nightclub in 2007.
No suspects have been identified in Wehr’s slaying. SVSP administrators have limited inmate movement on the facility where the incident occurred to facilitate the investigation.
The 33-year-old Wehr was received by CDCR in March 2011 from Contra Costa County with a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder, plus 25 years for intentional discharge of a firearm.
SVSP opened May 1996 on approximately 300 acres in Monterey County. The institution provides long-term housing for over 3,200 minimum- and maximum-custody male inmates and employs approximately 1,600 people.
