EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Two people who were injured in a shooting that killed two others in East Palo Alto early Sunday morning are currently listed in stable condition and are expected to survive, according to police.

The two victims who survived the shooting suffered what were initially life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning during an adults’ Halloween party, police said.

Police received a “ShotSpotter” gunshot detection system activation about 2:44 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Pulgas Avenue, police Cmdr. Jeff Liu said. That was followed soon thereafter by several 911 calls reporting a shooting there.

Officers were on the scene within two minutes of the initial report and found four victims with gunshot wounds, according to police.

One of the victims who died was identified as Eduardo Alvarado Sandoval, 22, of Stockton; the identity of the other person who died was being withheld pending notification of relatives, Liu said.

Liu said that preliminary reports indicate the shooting broke out after a dispute escalated into a physical altercation and then into gunfire. The suspect fled the scene, and police are still searching for them as of this morning.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is urged to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by calling police Detective Lydia Cardoza at (650) 853-7249, sending an anonymous email to epa@tipnow.org or sending an anonymous text to (650) 409-6792.

