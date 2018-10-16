North Bay, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Sat., 10/27/18, 10a-4p

East Bay, CSU East Bay Concord Campus, Sat., 10/27/18, 10a-2p

San Francisco, AT&T Park, Sat., 11/3/18, 11a-4:30p



FREE Discovery Days bring the fun and excitement of science to a huge crowd, with hundreds of hands-on activities, interactive demonstrations, and family-oriented science entertainment.

Each “science wonderland” has science experiments, engineering, robots and so much more. Join us as we celebrate Bay Area science!